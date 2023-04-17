Iran reiterates claim on shared water resources with Afghanistan

MEMO: Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said on Monday that he discussed the dispute with his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Uzbekistan. The top diplomat tweeted that he “emphasised in detail” the issue of Iran’s claim on the Helmand River. The Afghan side, he added, “also emphasised its commitment to Iran’s water rights” and both sides “agreed to take immediate action” in this regard. Originating in the Hindu Kush Mountains near Kabul, the river covers a distance of 1,127 kilometres (700 miles) south before streaming into the Hamoun wetlands in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province. Click here to read more (external link).