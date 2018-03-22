Iran is Afghanistan’s biggest trade partner: ACCI Deputy

Tolo News: Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) says Iran was Afghanistan’s biggest trade partner in the last solar year – March 2017 to 21 March 2018 – and exported goods to the value of over $1.98 billion USD. The ACCI said trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan was $1.2 billion USD in the same time, and $1 billion USD with China. “Now Iran is our biggest (trade) partner,” ACCI deputy chief Khan Jan Alokozay told TOLOnews. Click here to read more (external link).