Iran is Afghanistan’s biggest trade partner: ACCI Deputy

Tolo News: Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) says Iran was Afghanistan’s biggest trade partner in the last solar year – March 2017 to 21 March 2018 – and exported goods to the value of over $1.98 billion USD. The ACCI said trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan was $1.2 billion USD in the same time, and $1 billion USD with China. “Now Iran is our biggest (trade) partner,” ACCI deputy chief Khan Jan Alokozay told TOLOnews. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. What is next in your
    “SICK”
    agendas ?????
    After almost two decades of extreme savageries, all of a sudden, you are coming into the realiziation that you actually might need extra inputs from Iran. All after shutting down sthe doors against Pakistan .

    HOW MANY MORE, IN THE TENS OF THOUSAND, YOU HAVE IN MIND TO SACRIFICE UNDER YOUR ONGOING “TRIAL AND ERROR”
    COWARD STRATEGY.

