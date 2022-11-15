Iran begins exporting tractors to Afghanistan

Tehran Times

TEHRAN – Consulate of Iran in Mazar-e-Sharif has announced the beginning of the export of tractors from Iran to Afghanistan, Fars News Agency reported.

As reported, Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company, a major Iranian tractor manufacturing company, has opened a representative office in Mazar-e-Sharif and the first cargo of the mentioned company’s tractors has arrived in the mentioned province.

Iranian manufacturers are currently producing 35,000 heavy duty tractors every year, 10,000 of which the country can export.