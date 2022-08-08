Helmand water flows from Afghanistan into Iran

Tehran Times: “Through continuous diplomatic interaction and organizational cooperation, the water released from Afghanistan entered Sistan today,” IRIB quoted Kazemi Qomi as saying on Saturday. Negotiations will go on for securing a stable flow of water from the Helmand River to Sistan-Baluchestan province, he added. Afghanistan and Iran have been involved in a prolonged dispute for many years over water sharing. In a 1973 agreement on water sharing, the two parties agreed that Afghanistan would provide Iran with an average of 820 million cubic meters of water annually. The Islamic Republic has chastised Afghanistan for breaking the deal on several occasions. Click here to read more (external link).