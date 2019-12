Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani ordered the termination of two major mining contracts – for Balkhab copper deposit in Sar-e-Pul province and for a gold deposit in Badakshan — during a High Economic Council meeting last week. The order was confirmed by Abdul Qadir Mutfi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum. Finance Ministry spokesman said contracts were terminated due to a “lack of financial commitment” by contractors. Click here to read more (external link).