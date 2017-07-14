Germany Asked To Use Afghanistan’s Lithium In Automotive Industry

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani in a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Presidential Palace on Thursday discussed Afghanistan’s security, peace and economy. The German president arrived in Kabul with a high ranking delegation on Thursday. Pointing to the importance of Afghanistan’s mineral resources, Ghani suggested that German automobile companies should use the country’s lithium in their automotive industry, a press release issued by the Presidential Palace said. Click here to read more (external link).

