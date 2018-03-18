Gemstone Smuggler Says Badakhshan Mines Out Of Govt Control

Tolo News: A suspected gem stone smuggler has said mines in Badakhshan’s Karan-o-Manjan district, especially those extracting Lapis Lazuli, are out of government’s control and are being mined illegally. The 43-year-old man said he takes them to Peshawar in Pakistan where he sells them. “If you go to Peshawar, you can see trucks full of these stones, that have crossed at Torkham because the stones cannot be transported by air,” said the smuggler. Click here to read more (external link).