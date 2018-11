Tolo News: Desperate shopkeepers were on Thursday night trying to save their goods as a fire raged through an electronics market area in Kabul city. The fire started at about 6pm local time and was still not under control by 9pm. The fire first started in Khairkhwah Market Building in Nadir Pashtun Street in Kabul’s PD1 but surrounding shopkeepers frantically removed stock in fear of the fire spreading. Click here to read more (external link).