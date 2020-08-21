Bloomberg: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. has held talks with Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani on potential mining sector opportunities in the nation, which has struggled to accelerate development of an estimated $1 trillion worth of minerals deposits. Click here to read more (external link).
What
is this
all
about- you Goofballs; are
dreaming
trillions; but, stealing a few
available dollars
of
tax-payers
to
fill up your
own
greedy needs
and
weird urges.
===
==
=
Leave
that
to
the
real
people
Afghanistan !
*
*Who
is this
guy- and what
is he
up to ?
*
*We
need sincere transparency
on
relevant
political, economics and social
situations
of
the country- confused
adventurous projects
can
never
be launched
on
firm basis !
*
*You are omitting
my comments
again !
*
I asked *you not
to
cut off
my comments !!!!!
*
This is
a
public forum- again; you
have no
right
to
censure
respectable comments !!!!!
*
*We could build up the
infrastructure
ourselves !
*
*No need
for
stupid
foreigners !!!!!
*