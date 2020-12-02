formats

First Iranian Freight, Passenger Trains Arrive in Herat

1 Comment

Tolo News: Local officials in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat on Wednesday said that, for the first time, imported goods arrived in the province from Iran via the Herat-Khawaf railway. The cargo was “500 (metric) tons of cement,” said officials. Meanwhile, another passenger train carrying Iranian officials also arrived in the Ghoryan district of Herat. Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “First Iranian Freight, Passenger Trains Arrive in Herat

  1. That,
    rather, entire flat route,
    from,
    ((Mashad to Herat)),
    was ready
    for
    a
    railway track connection more
    than
    a
    century ago- but; unfortunately; due
    to
    lack of foreign special interests, it never was allowed
    to
    be constructed.
    ===
    ==
    =
    A
    original project ,
    ((in Kabul)),
    was
    conceived and worked out
    by
    great
    Amahn-Ullah Khan
    in
    early 1920”s,
    which upon his departure
    from power, ceased
    to
    exist, altogether, since then.
    *

