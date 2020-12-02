First Iranian Freight, Passenger Trains Arrive in Herat

Tolo News: Local officials in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat on Wednesday said that, for the first time, imported goods arrived in the province from Iran via the Herat-Khawaf railway. The cargo was “500 (metric) tons of cement,” said officials. Meanwhile, another passenger train carrying Iranian officials also arrived in the Ghoryan district of Herat. Click here to read more (external link).
That,
rather, entire flat route,
from,
((Mashad to Herat)),
was ready
for
a
railway track connection more
than
a
century ago- but; unfortunately; due
to
lack of foreign special interests, it never was allowed
to
be constructed.
===
==
=
A
original project ,
((in Kabul)),
was
conceived and worked out
by
great
Amahn-Ullah Khan
in
early 1920”s,
which upon his departure
from power, ceased
to
exist, altogether, since then.
