Fatal Fuel-Truck Explosion, Fire Blankets Kabul In Thick Smoke

May 2, 2021

At least seven people have been killed and about 14 injured in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after several fuel tanker trucks caught fire and exploded, blanketing much of the city in dark smoke.

It was not immediately known whether the incident late on May 1 was an accident or intentional. One driver told Reuters that as many as 100 tanker trucks may have been involved in the incident.

Firefighters struggled to cope with the conflagration and smoke and flames could still be seen rising from the area on the morning of May 2.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told journalists that the fire began with one tanker and quickly spread to several others nearby.

Several homes were reportedly damaged or destroyed. Electricity lines were also damaged, leaving much of the city with irregular power supplies.

The tankers were waiting on the outskirts of the city until 9 p.m., when large vehicles are allowed to travel into the center.

The incident comes as the United States and its NATO allies continue to withdraw forces from Afghanistan ahead of a September 11 deadline for a total pullout.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

