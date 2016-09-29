EU-Afghanistan relations

Europa.eu: The European Union has a long-term partnership with Afghanistan. Since 2002, the European Union has provided €3.66 billion in development and humanitarian aid, making it the fourth largest donor in support of the Afghan people. Afghanistan is also the largest beneficiary of EU development assistance; together with its Member States, the European Union contributes more than €1 billion in development assistance per year to Afghanistan. Co-hosting the Brussels Conference on Afghanistan on 4-5 October 2016 demonstrates our commitment to a close and long-term partnership. Click here to read more (external link).