Emerald extraction begins in Afghanistan’s Panjshir

Khaama: Extractions of Emerald mines in Panjshir province have officially begun, according to a statement from the [Taliban] provincial government on Tuesday. The provincial head for mines and petroleum, Mohammad Qasim Amiri, said during an official ceremony attended by government representatives, tribal elders, and religious scholars that emeralds are found on mountains up to 4,000 meters above sea level, where miners must ascend on foot and use essential equipment to extract the emeralds. Click here to read more (external link).