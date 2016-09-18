Construction wood market catches fire in Afghan capital

KABUL, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) — A fire broke out in a construction wood market in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Sunday, leaving no casualties.

“At around 11:00 a.m. (local time), a construction wood market named Bradaran Market caught fire in second police district in Kabul. The Kabul police and firefighters arrived at the site shortly after the incident and an investigation was launched into the incident,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Several shops turned to ashes in the market which is located in Quwa-i-Markaz neighborhood while some shop owners said that the surprising incident was apparently caused by carelessness, according to eyewitnesses.

“The fire was extinguished within hours. The fire caused serious damages to the shops but no casualties took place by the incident,” a police officer told Xinhua near the site.

One person died and a 10-story building was severely damaged after a shopping mall caught fire in western Kabul early last month.

