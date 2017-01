Tolo News: Badakhshan’s mining and petroleum department on Wednesday raised concerns over the illegal extraction of gold and lapis lazuli by insurgents in the province. Badakhshan’s mining director Mohammad Akbar Anwari, who raised the matter, said terrorists and groups of armed men have accelerated the extraction of gold from mines in Raghistan district and lapis in Karan-o-Manjan districts. Click here to read more (external link).