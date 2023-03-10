Charity holds mass wedding for 60 couples in Kabul

Ariana: As many as 60 couples have tied the knot in a mass wedding arranged by a charity foundation at a cost of more than three million afghanis in Kabul. Organizers said they wanted to avoid extravagant spending that often happens in wedding ceremonies and to fight bad traditions. “We gave a dowry of around 55,000 [AFN] for each couple, and today the wedding ceremonies of 59 families are held here,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, an organizer of the ceremony. “In total, about 33,00000 [AFN] have been spent on these weddings.” Click here to read more (external link).