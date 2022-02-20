Central Bank Releases Millions of Dollars Into Market

Tolo News: The Central Bank said it has released millions of US dollars into the market to preserve the value of the Afghan currency against foreign currencies. However, analysts believe that selling dollars to the Afghan markets will help the Afghan currency to maintain its value for a temporary period of time and that the government should make permanent solutions for the stability of the Afghan currency. “We should be able to recruit foreign investment–when foreign currencies enter Afghanistan it will help our currency’s value,” said Siar Qureshi, an economist. Click here to read more (external link).

