Central Bank Has Maintained Stability of Currency: Mehrabi

Tolo News: “The Central Bank of Afghanistan has successfully utilized monetary policy tools to maintain price stability and reduce volatility in the exchange rate. Compared to other currencies, the Afghani has remained relatively stable.” One dollar was exchanged for around 89 afghani on Sunday in Kabul markets. “One of the main reasons that we witness the packages of $30 and $40 millions is that the Western countries want to maintain the shortage of the dollar and this issue caused the dollar to be stable,” said Seyar Qureshi, an economist. Click here to read more (external link).

