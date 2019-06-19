Central Bank Confirms Money Smuggling To Iran

Tolo News: The outgoing governor of the Central Bank, Khalil Sediq, says that tens of thousands of dollars are smuggled from Afghanistan to Iran on a daily basis through the air and ground routes. Sediq said that big groups from inside and outside Afghanistan are involved in money laundering in the country through different channels. Critics said the transfer of illegal money from one country to another shows the “weakness” of the state-owned Central Bank to prevent the act. Click here to read more (external link).