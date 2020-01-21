Avoiding Iran, Air Traffic Over Afghan Airspace Boosts Revenue

Tolo News: Mohammad Qasim Wafaeezada, head of Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority, said Monday that with the increase in flights crossing the country’s airspace, civil aviation revenue has increased by an average of $100,000 per day. Transit flights through Afghanistan have been on the rise for the past twelve days following the accidental shoot-down of a Ukrainian aircraft in Iran and the diversion of many flights through Afghanistan. Currently, more than 400 aircraft pass through Afghanistan’s airspace every day, according to aviation officials. Click here to read more (external link).