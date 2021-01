Tolo News: The Ariana Afghan Airlines reported nearly $3.4 million profit in last year despite COVID-19 crisis, officials of the government-owned company said. The company faced $350,000 loss last year, officials said. “We managed to overcome the losses despite the challenges that emerged from lockdown and the coronavirus,” said Salim Rahimi, head of business department of Ariana Afghan Airlines. Click here to read more (external link).