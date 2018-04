RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan | April 25, 2018: Afghans heading to take part in the opium harvest tell RFE/RL they have no other way of making a living. Afghanistan is the world’s biggest poppy producer.

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.