Tolo News: Afghan citizens complained of an increase of worn-out banknotes in Kabul markets, saying the issue has caused them serious challenges. "Almost 80% of the Afghanis are worn-out. There are no new banknotes in the markets," said Jaafar, a resident of Kabul. "It is not clear if new Afghanis have been printed or not. But worn-out banknotes are increasing in transactions," said Agha Sheerin, a resident.