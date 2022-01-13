Afghanistan’s Former Central Bank Chief on the Dire State of the Country’s Economy

Bloomberg: The Afghanistan economy was already in bad shape, with heavy reliance on foreign dollars, prior to the collapse of the government and the takeover by the Taliban. Since the fall, things have gotten even worse, with inflation accelerating and GDP plunging. There are multiple factors driving the leg lower, though the main one is the cutting off of outside sources of dollars. On this episode we speak with Ajmal Ahmady, the former head of Afghanistan’s central bank, on the difficult situation, and how the economy might operate going forward. Click here to read more (external link).