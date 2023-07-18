Afghanistan’s Central Bank To Auction $14 Million Tomorrow

Khaama: Afghanistan’s Central Bank said on Tuesday that it will auction 14 Million US Dollars by Wednesday. The Bank said in a statement on Tuesday that Afghanistan’s Central Bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), will sell $14 million by Wednesday to stabilize the national currency Afghani exchange rate. Over the past 20 months, Afghanistan has received more than 2 billion dollars in cash as part of the humanitarian assistance provided by the international community to save the country’s economy from collapsing. Click here to read more (external link).