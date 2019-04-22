Afghanistan Turns To Bitcoin To Boost Economy

PYMTS.com: Afghanistan is looking to boost its ailing economy with bitcoin. At the annual Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Khalil Sediq, governor at the Central Bank of Afghanistan, told The Asia Times that Afghanistan might issue a sovereign crypto bond that uses blockchain technology. The goal is to raise $5.8 billion to support the country’s critical mining, energy and agriculture sectors. Afghanistan has been in economic turmoil for the last three decades, with the country’s 25-percent population currently unemployed and living under the poverty level. Click here to read more (external link).

