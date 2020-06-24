Afghanistan resumes Intl flights after three months of Coronavirus halt

Ariana: Afghanistan has allowed some international airlines to operate flights to and from the country from today with special precautions after a gap of three months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that the Turkish Airlines will resume flights on Wednesday, 24th of June. According to the statement, Emirates Airlines will resume flights to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airports by tomorrow, 25th of June. Click here to read more (external link).