Afghanistan Removed From International Banking Gray List

Tolo News: The Central Bank of Afghanistan said Saturday that after five years Afghanistan has finally been removed from the gray list, of countries with questionable banking systems, by the Financial Action Task Force(FATF). Officials at the Central Bank said Afghanistan has fulfilled all FATA conditions in order for it to be removed from the list. This means, Afghanistan’s financial system will gain credibility around the world and all banks in the country will in future be able to deal with international banks in other countries, officials at the bank said. Countries on the gray list are faced with serious limitations in money dealings. Click here to read more (external link).

