Afghanistan inviting foreign investors for its energy sector

The Natinonal (UAE): Afghanistan has taken a small step towards attracting international investment for its energy sector, a US government-backed move aimed at convincing prospective investors of the central Asian country’s potential. The first deal, for a relatively small 10 megawatt solar power operation in Kandahar province, was won by the Indian company Jaguar Overseas, with a bid just below 8 US cents per kilowatt hour. Although the first independent power producer (IPP) deal is small-scale, it represents progress after previous Afghan efforts grounded to a halt. Click here to read more (external link).

