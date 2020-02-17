Afghanistan has its first robotic waiter – but is that a good thing?

France24: One fast-food restaurant in Afghanistan recently made a buzz by employing a robot as a waiter. Many customers duly headed to the Times Restaurant in Kabul to see this high-end tech in action. Interestingly, just by having this robot in Afghanistan’s capital as a waiter has highlighted some of the concerns among the country’s conservative families. For example many of these families have not been happy with having male waiters, so this robot waiter has solved a problem. Click here to read more (external link).