Afghanistan Expands Perfume Market with Orange Blossom Scent

VOA News / April 9, 2018: Afghanistan is set to exploit its unique agricultural climate by refining and exporting another kind of flower, orange blossoms! An Afghan investor found a way to extract the citrusy, floral bouquet from the delicate flowers to create perfumes. As VOA’s Zabihullah Ghazi reports in Jalalabad, not only is the perfume diversifying the country’s agricultural output, it’s also providing employment opportunities. Shaista Sadat Lami narrates.
The foreign “ground rats” are promoting weird unworkable business venture with no possible marketable outlets, except to a few Anglo/US stationed soldiers of fortunes and their stooges and camp-followers- IT IS ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO COMPETE WITH MUCH MIRE MATURED AND HIGHLY-FUNDED PERFUME INDUSTRIES FROM
IRAN, PAKISTAN AND INDIA.
And you don’t give a damn- stop your ware fares and get out if the country- that wii be the beginning of the first positive regional step toward prosperity.
LET THE REGULAR FOLKS BUILD UP THEIR OWN LIVES- it is their live
after all and would envision and accomplish it much better than your could ever imagine in mix of your extreme savageries and empty promises.
.
THAT IS THE FACT !