Tolo News: Afghan currency has stopped its steep drop against the dollar, which severely affected food prices across the country. On Wednesday, one US dollar was exchanged for 102 Afs. On Tuesday money exchangers said a US dollar was traded for around 123 Afs, and in some cases 130Afs. Today, one US dollar is being exchanged for 94 Afs, according to the money exchangers. Click here to read more (external link).