Ariana: The Afghani (AFN) has rebounded in recent weeks to a stronger 94 AFN to the US dollar, after its recent plunge which at one stage saw the currency fall to a low of 130 AFN to the dollar. According to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Inamullah Samangani, the stronger AFN comes on the back of efforts by government to stabilize the currency. Click here to read more (external link).

