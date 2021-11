Ariana: The largest currency exchange market in Kabul now has been crowded with people and the Afghani has dropped to its all-time low. Before the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA)’s takeover of Kabul in mid-August, one U.S. dollar was equal to about 70 Afghanis. But now the exchange rate hovers around 90 Afghanis to the dollar. The continued depreciation of the Afghan currency sparked fears among residents, with many flocking to the exchange market. Click here to read more (external link).