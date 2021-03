Tolo News: Afghanistan’s population has grown by 57 percent in the last two decades, according to statistics by the National Statistic and Information Authority, and there was a 13.8 million increase in the last 20 years. According to NSIA, in 1399 (2020), Afghanistan’s population was around 32.9 million while in 1380 (2001), Afghanistan had only 19.9 million population. Click here to read more (external link).