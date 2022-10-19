Afghan GDP Estimated to Further Contract This Year: World Bank

Tolo News: The World Bank released a development update on Afghanistan, in which it estimated that the real GDP is projected to contract further in 2022, with an accumulated contraction of close to 30-35 percent between 2021 and 2022. The report highlighted the economic and humanitarian challenges of Afghanistan. The report said the economy of the country is now readjusting, and the international community’s ongoing off-budget support for humanitarian needs and basic services is expected to mitigate some of the negative impacts of the contraction but it will still be not sufficient to bring the economy back onto a sustainable recovery path. Click here to read more (external link).