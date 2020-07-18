formats

90 percent of Afghans live below $2 poverty line: president

Ashraf Ghani

1TV: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday that 90 percent of the country’s population live below the $2 poverty line. The president made during a ceremony to launch Dastarkhan Milli, a $244 million aid distribution program. The president also suggested that Afghanistan cannot always be dependent on international donation. He said that the country was rich in natural resources which should be used for development. Click here to read more (external link).

