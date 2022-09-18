$150M Must Be Delivered to Afghan Market to Stabilize Currency: Mehrabi

Tolo News: A member of the Afghanistan Trust Fund, Shah Mohammad Mehrabi, said that $150 Million should be delivered to the markets monthly in Afghanistan to stabilize the Afghan currency. “Use of this fund should be done for the sole purpose of price stability to defend the value of Afghani. This process can be independently monitored and audited with an option to terminate in the event of misuse. Through this process, purchasing Afghani will increase,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Economic News