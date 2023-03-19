Taliban supreme leader bans cultivation of cannabis in Afghanistan

Ariana: The press office of the General Directorate of the Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has sent a memo to the media stating: “According to the decree of leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, cannabis cultivation in the country is Prohibited.“The cultivation of cannabis plants is absolutely prohibited in the whole country, and after this, no one can plant cannabis on their land, otherwise their cultivation will be destroyed,” the decree said. Click here to read more (external link).