‘It’s something we use for fun’: A new street drug in Afghanistan

Al Jazeera: Users describe why they are increasingly addicted to so-called tablet k pills, a drug that officials know little about. A group of well-to-do young men in their 20s get out and start discussing a new drug that has, in their words, gained popularity among young Afghans. “Hashish is nothing. Opium is nothing. All anyone wants to do now is drop tablet k,” said Gharzai, a fit 23-year-old university student who like his friends, seems to have a hard time concentrating. He admits he has taken the drug. Click here to read more (external link).