Taliban Says Two Arrested In Killing Of Female Afghan YouTube Star

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

August 24, 2023

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on August 24 said they have arrested two people suspected in the killing of female YouTuber Hora Sadat in the capital, Kabul, three days ago. Police officials said a woman and a man were being held on murder charges and that the investigation was continuing. Sadat had a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers and shared video clips on various social issues. After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, violence against women has increased nationwide, and arrests and murders of journalists have increased.

Copyright (c) 2023. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.