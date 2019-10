Ariana: Ariana News has obtained documents showing that a case file has been opened against Mullah Tarakhail for allegedly beating Abdul Hakim Munib the Minister of Hajj inside the mosque of presidential palace. Last month, Mr. Munib claimed that he has been mistreated, insulted and physically attacked by Mullah Tarakhail and some of his family members during a Friday prayer. Click here to read more (external link).