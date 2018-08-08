Gov’t Fails in Fight against Human Trafficking: Religious Scholars

Ariana: A number of religious scholars and civil activists have criticized the government, saying it fails in fighting against human trafficking and “Bacha Bazi” practice. “The Bacha Bazi practice has an ancient history on this country. This unjustified act is contrary to human nature. Our religious doctrines condemn this as a big crime,” Mawlavi Wasiq, a religious scholar said. Click here to read more (external link).

