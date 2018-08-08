formats

Gov’t Fails in Fight against Human Trafficking: Religious Scholars

dancing_boyAriana: A number of religious scholars and civil activists have criticized the government, saying it fails in fighting against human trafficking and “Bacha Bazi” practice. “The Bacha Bazi practice has an ancient history on this country. This unjustified act is contrary to human nature. Our religious doctrines condemn this as a big crime,” Mawlavi Wasiq, a religious scholar said. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. Savageries
    ((of all sorts, across the board and sources)),
    .
    ON
    PEOPLE OF AFGHANISTAN
    .
    will definitely keep “steady pace” with the
    imposed political developments, as long as, the
    greedy representatives
    of
    Anglo/US elite
    remain
    in
    charge
    of
    Kabul City.
    *
    ==============••••••••••••••
    ====== ••••••••••••
    ••••••••••
    THE BOTTOM LINE “CLEARLY”
    BOILS DOWN
    TO
    MENTAL ISSUES- “MEGALOMANIACS”
    ARE CALLING THE SHOTS !

    Reply

  4. The only solution
    is
    the expulsion
    of
    foreign forces
    and
    participation
    of
    truly honorable representations from all segments of the society across Afghanistan,
    =========
    =========
    *THST IS
    THE ONLY WAY
    TO
    RESTORE
    *LAW AND *ORDER
    •••••••••••••••••••••••••••

    Reply

