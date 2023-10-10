Four British Nationals Detained In Afghanistan Released

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

Britain’s Foreign Ministry said four British citizens who were detained in Afghanistan for violating local laws have been released. In a statement published on October 10, the ministry apologized for “any violations of the laws of the country” that the four British men may have committed, without specifying what they were accused of. In 2022, five British nationals held in Afghanistan were released by the Taliban authorities, but in April 2023 The Guardian reported that three other British men were still held in custody.

