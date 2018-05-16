The election shambles in Afghanistan

Haroun Mir (via Asia Times): Despite repeated warnings by us Afghans and our international partners, President Ghani and his close entourage are adamant to continue with their agenda to manipulate the electoral process for the upcoming elections and engineer a favorable outcome by altering voter-registration and balloting data as they did in 2014. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
- Watchdogs Warn Govt Against Interfering In Elections
- IEC Invalidates Decision To Stamp Copy Of ID Cards