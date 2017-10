1TV: The country-wide appointment of teachers in Afghanistan is largely on the basis of influence, or nepotism and bribery, not on the basis of merit, an anti-corruption watchdog said in a report. The Independent Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Committee carried out 542 interviews and conducted 160 Focus Group Discussions in 10 provinces including Kabul, Herat, Nangarhar, Balkh and in 138 schools. Click here to read more (external link).