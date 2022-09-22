Taliban’s Illegitimate Government Runs on Collecting Charities from the Poor Farmers

8am: Local sources in Takhar report that the Taliban in this province collect tithes from farmers’ crops several times. On Thursday, September 22, a source said, quoting the farmers of some districts in this province, that the Taliban has not defined any mechanism for tithes collection, but there are local Taliban commanders who collect tithes individually from time to time. According to him, three to four people representing the Taliban commanders visit their rice-threshing fields every day, and each of them demands tithes on products. A farmer, on the condition of anonymity, revealed, saying that the local commanders threaten the farmer with harsh punishment and torture in case of resistance. Click here to read more (external link).