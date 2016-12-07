Survey Finds National Mood In Afghanistan At Record Low

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

December 7, 2016

Afghans are increasingly uncertain about their future because of insecurity, corruption, and rising unemployment, according to a new poll.

According to the annual survey released on December 7 by the Asia Foundation, 29.3 percent of Afghans polled said they believe the country is moving in the right direction — the lowest level since the U.S.-based organization started the surveys in 2004.

Authors of the survey say confidence in public institutions and nongovernmental organizations is at an “historical low,” with Afghans saying they are most confident in their religious leaders (66.1 percent) and the media (64.5 percent).

“The findings this year illustrate Afghans’ dissatisfaction with their government, job growth, and household finances,” said Abdullah Ahmadzai, the Asia Foundation’s representative in Afghanistan. “The nation’s security, political, and economic transitions are still unfolding, and the survey suggests that more time is required for progress in these areas.”

The foundation polled 12,658 Afghan men and women in interviews conducted between August and October in the country’s 34 provinces.

With reporting by AP

