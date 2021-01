Tolo News: The US Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) in a report published on Jan. 14 says that since the collapse of the Taliban regime in 2001, cash smuggling out of Afghanistan’s international air and land ports has been a concern for the Afghan government, the United States, and the international community. This latest reports details the specific means by which some smuggling is accomplished at the Kabul airport. Click here to read more (external link).