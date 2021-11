8am: The family of journalist Yama Siavash, assassinated in Kabul, has filed a lawsuit, calling on Harvard University to revoke the seat of Ajmal Ahmadi, the former director of Afghanistan’s central bank. He [Ahmadi] is the son-in-law of Ashraf Ghani’s brother. He has reportedly been accused of coercion, illegal recruitment and dismissal, and improper use of central bank resources. Click here to read more (external link).